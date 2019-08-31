Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,821 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,821 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 2,616,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

