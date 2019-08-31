Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,009 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,685,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.92. 847,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

