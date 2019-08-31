Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,359,000 after purchasing an additional 355,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $239,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 22.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 31.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,456. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

