VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,408.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $13,408.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00147305 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,613.52 or 1.00133073 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003132 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00041523 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,018,519 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

