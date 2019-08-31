Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25, 547,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 775,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Turner bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $338,303 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

