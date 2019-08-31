Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 70,050 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,050 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 510,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,852 shares of company stock worth $9,023,264. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.23.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

