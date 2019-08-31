Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 54,600 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Casella Waste Systems worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,515,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,301,000 after buying an additional 901,862 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.50. 312,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 98,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $4,418,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,556 shares of company stock valued at $14,081,508 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

