Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 50,950 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,950 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,882 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 68,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 314.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. 833,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,238. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

