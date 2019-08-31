Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Oshkosh worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 318,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.91.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.