Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 101.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE:EBS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,665. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

