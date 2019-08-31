Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Laureate Education worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 62.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $3,708,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,511,173. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAUR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 552,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

