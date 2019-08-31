Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,575 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Versum Materials worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 11.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

VSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 297,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,700. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Versum Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.