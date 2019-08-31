Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,544.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 2,044,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

