Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,453 Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Viacom by 514.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,203. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

