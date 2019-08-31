Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ePlus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 419,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 177.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $131,154. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.72. 68,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,312. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

