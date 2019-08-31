Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,431 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $123.63. 645,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

