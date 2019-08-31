ValuEngine Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

