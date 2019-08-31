ValuEngine Downgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $946.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,895,125 in the last three months. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

