Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

BOND traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $109.60. 105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

