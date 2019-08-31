Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 341,828 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 334,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 514,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The company’s revenue was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

