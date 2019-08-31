Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Versum Materials by 90.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE VSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 297,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.66. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

