Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,530,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,724,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PulteGroup by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PulteGroup by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237,549 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

