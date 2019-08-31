Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF stock remained flat at $$21.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

