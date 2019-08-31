Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.72. Vale shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 29,953,967 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 45.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after buying an additional 34,361,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 876,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 72.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,390,000 after buying an additional 7,630,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 145.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after buying an additional 10,443,564 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

