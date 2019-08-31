Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ur-Energy worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 560,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,898. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

