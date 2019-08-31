United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

