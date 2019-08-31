Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 5.6%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 1,044,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 498,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unit by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

