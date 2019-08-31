Unibright Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $33,859.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00223168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01344444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091151 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

