Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Santander

Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 4,269,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 1,785,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares during the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

