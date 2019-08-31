Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $93,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 235.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.