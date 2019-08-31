Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.85 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ultiledger has a market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01346229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,524,862 tokens. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

