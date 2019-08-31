Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.86-12.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% to $7.32-7.52, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.86-12.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.48.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $99.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.73. 15,822,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,901. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.