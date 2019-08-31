Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.86-12.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% to $7.32-7.52, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.86-12.06 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.48.
Shares of ULTA stock traded down $99.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.73. 15,822,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,901. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
