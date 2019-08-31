UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,765.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $985,496 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

