UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Polymetal International to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,096.67 ($14.33).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,043.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.25. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,209 ($15.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 6,800 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

