UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €101.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.43 ($124.92).

SIX2 opened at €87.25 ($101.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Sixt has a 1 year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1 year high of €113.50 ($131.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.23.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

