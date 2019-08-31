Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti Inc. provides wireless networking products and solutions. The Company offers radios, antennas and management tools for wireless networking and other applications in the unlicensed radio frequency. Ubiquiti Inc., formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.51. 316,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 206.17% and a net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

