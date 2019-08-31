U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading 6.4% Higher

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15, 112,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 101,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
