U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading 6.4% Higher

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15, 112,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 101,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $31,000. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

