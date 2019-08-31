Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Weight Watchers International worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 12,860.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 670,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTW remained flat at $$19.07 during trading hours on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

