Travelflex (TRF) Achieves Market Cap of $160,426.00

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. Travelflex has a total market cap of $160,426.00 and approximately $1,349.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travelflex has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

