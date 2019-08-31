Traid (TRAID) Market Cap Reaches $5,560.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a total market cap of $5,560.00 and $2.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Traid Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,157,540 coins and its circulating supply is 19,217,540 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

