Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.60.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

