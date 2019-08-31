Toro (NYSE:TTC) Research Coverage Started at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Toro and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

TTC opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

