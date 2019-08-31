TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shot up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $6.81, 661,404 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,373% from the average session volume of 44,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on TOP SHIPS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

