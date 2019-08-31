Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 295,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,526. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.