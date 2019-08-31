Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $358,110.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $358,110.00 and $10.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,952,988 coins and its circulating supply is 850,945,788 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

