Time New Bank (TNB) Price Reaches $0.0029

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.41 million and $223,226.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and Binance.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00232710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01340183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091445 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bibox, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, BigONE and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

