TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 79,971 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

