Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 42.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 707,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. 522,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,647. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

