TheStreet Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DGICB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

