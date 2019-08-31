TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.4%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 859,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,737,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

